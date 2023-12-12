Piedmont Walton expands sponsorships to 8 Walton County high school athletic programs

Contributed photo

Monroe, Ga. (December 12, 2023) – Piedmont Walton Hospital has expanded its sponsorship of local high school athletic departments to eight Walton County high schools, donating more than $12,000 to the programs. Piedmont Walton CEO Blake Watts and Community Relations Director Heather Boyce presented each school with a check in the amount of $1,500 to support the schools’ sports programs.

“Piedmont Walton is proud to empower and strengthen high school sports programs in our community,” said Watts. “These sponsorships give us an opportunity to support the needs of all of the athletic programs offered by these schools and allow us to have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of student athletes.”

Loganville High School, Monroe Area High School, Walnut Grove High School, Social Circle High School, Loganville Christian Academy, Victory Baptist School, George Walton Academy, and Trinity Prep School each received a sponsorship check.

To learn more about Piedmont Walton, visit piedmont.org/Walton.

About Piedmont Healthcare: Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Across our 1,600 physical locations we care for 3.7 million patients and serve communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 23 hospitals, 65 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and nearly 3,100 Piedmont Clinic members. Our patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they scheduled more than 515,000 online appointments and over 154,000 virtual visits. With more than 44,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In addition, Piedmont provided nearly $360 million in Community Benefit in Fiscal Year 2022, including approximately $310 million in uncompensated care.

For more information, or booking your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.

