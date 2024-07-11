Piedmont Walton holds Bicycle Helmet Drive to Support SAFE Kids

Monroe, Ga. (July 10, 2024) – Piedmont Walton Hospital is currently holding a bicycle helmet drive, hoping to get helmets into the hands of all children in Walton County. In an effort to reduce medical traumas, such as brain injury, Piedmont Walton is collecting bicycle helmets now through the end of August.

“Data shows that in the U.S., more children between the ages of five and 14 are seen in emergency rooms for bicycle-related injuries than from any other sport or activity,” explains Garrett Polston, Piedmont Walton’s trauma program manager. “Helmets can reduce the risk of severe brain injuries by 88 percent, but studies show that only 45 percent of children wear a helmet when riding a bike.”

A donation bin is located in the front lobby of the hospital, located at 2151 West Spring Street in Monroe.

If you have questions about the helmet drive or on how you can support Piedmont Walton Hospital, please contact Piedmont Walton’s Community Relations Director, Heather Allison, atheather.allison@piedmont.org.

