Members of the Piedmont Walton Hospital staff wear red in support of American Heart Month. Contributed photo



Monroe, Ga. (Feb. 16, 2023) – Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In fact, data show that about half of all Americans—around 47 percent—have at least one risk factor for heart disease: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or smoking.

Each February, Piedmont Walton Hospital celebrates American Heart Month as an important time to educate the community about cardiovascular disease and ways to prevent it.

“Cardiovascular disease can lead to heart attacks, strokes, decreased life expectancy, and decreased quality of life,” said Sebastian Hubbuch, M.D., a general cardiologist at Piedmont Heart Institute at Walton. “Heart Month is a good reminder to check with your doctor about any known risk factors or family history of cardiac disease.”

Regular check-ups can help detect early signs of cardiovascular disease. Implementing a regular exercise regimen and healthy diet, quitting smoking, and controlling your blood pressure and cholesterol can also decrease your risk. Hubbuch suggests discussing these and other concerns with your physician and working together to develop a plan to improve your risk.

“While you can’t always change your risk factors, such as age and family history, there are lifestyle changes that you can control that will go a long way toward keeping your heart healthy,” said Dr. Hubbuch.

For more information on cardiovascular services at Piedmont Walton, visit piedmont.org.