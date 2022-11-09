Piedmont Walton Hospital finalizes Community Health Needs Assessment, begins implementation

Monroe, Ga. (Nov. 7, 2022) – Piedmont hospitals have completed their respective Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNAs), which is part of their regulatory responsibility as part of a not-for-profit health system, and will begin implementation on Nov. 15 of new strategies to improve the overall health of the communities they serve.

Piedmont’s Community Benefit team performed interviews throughout Georgia with more than 200 stakeholders, who provided insight into the particular health needs in their respective communities.

“Piedmont exists to serve its communities and the Community Health Needs Assessment helps us to see the areas in which our resources can make a positive difference in the lives of community members who are most in need,” said Piedmont Vice President of External Affairs Thomas Worthy. “Piedmont empowers Georgians by helping them to reach their full potential and by being more responsive to the needs of our communities we are helping the citizens of Georgia to live healthier, fuller lives.”

Among the priorities that Piedmont’s local boards have ratified as priorities are:

Ensure affordable access to health, mental and dental care

We will work to ensure that all community members have access to affordable health, mental and dental care, regardless of income. This includes partnerships with community-based organizations, as well as internal programming to increase access.

Reduce preventable instances of and death from cancer

We will promote both the prevention and treatment of all cancers, especially among those most vulnerable to the disease. This includes community-based screenings and the promotion of programming meant to support community members with cancer and their families.

Promote healthy behaviors to reduce preventable conditions, diseases and addiction

We will actively promote healthy behaviors and encourage community members to stop risky behaviors, such as smoking. This includes widespread health education and programming, and specific efforts aimed at curbing opioid use.

Reduce preventable instances and death from heart disease

We will promote both the prevention and treatment of heart disease, and will emphasize early detection and healthy behaviors to help reduce risk. We will pay particular attention to populations most at risk for heart disease.

“The needs of Monroe and the surrounding communities are wide ranging and diverse,” said Larry Ebert, CEO of Piedmont Walton Hospital. “Now that we have identified those needs, we can work alongside our partners in each community to positively impact the health and wellness of the patients we serve.”

A CHNA is a measurement of the relative health or well-being of a given community. It’s both the activity and the end-product of identifying and prioritizing unmet community health needs, which is performed by:

Gathering and analyzing data;

Soliciting the feedback of the community and key stakeholders; and,

Evaluating Piedmont’s past work and future opportunities.

Through this assessment, Piedmont is better informed to understand local health challenges, identify health trends in our communities, determine gaps in the current health delivery system and craft a plan to address those gaps and the identified health needs.

This is the fourth Piedmont CHNA, with the others having been conducted in 2013, 2016 and 2019. The current Piedmont CHNA will serve as a foundation for developing our community benefit strategies and further strengthening our community work.

About Piedmont

Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home – an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. Every year, we have over 30 million visits to Piedmont.org, more than 450,000 appointments scheduled online by patients and over 100,000 virtual visits. We are a private, not-for-profit organization that for centuries has lived up to our purpose to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Today our organization is supported by a work force of more than 37,000 who care for 3.4 million patients across 1,400 locations and serving communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 22 hospitals, including three inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 65 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and more than 3,000 Piedmont Clinic members. Piedmont has provided $1.4 billion in uncompensated care and community benefit programming to the communities we serve over the past five years. In 2022, Forbes ranked us No. 166 on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In 2021, the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit that rates hospitals on safety, awarded Piedmont more A grades than any system in Georgia.

For more information, or book your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.