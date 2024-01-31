Piedmont Walton Hospital Home Sleep Testing Lab/Center Services received ACHC accreditation

Monroe, Ga. (January 31, 2024) —Piedmont Walton Hospital announced that the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) has awarded accreditation to the hospital’s Home Sleep Testing, Sleep Lab/Center Services.

“Earning accreditation by the ACHC is a confirmation of the high-quality, comprehensive work we are doing to provide solutions for patients with sleep disorders,” said Rose Dennis, executive director of patient services at Piedmont Walton.

In granting accreditation, the ACHC surveys the Sleep program to determine that it “operates at a level of quality, integrity, and effectiveness consistent with its standards.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), sleep insufficiency is linked to many chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity and depression.

Offering comprehensive diagnosis, treatment, assessment and follow-up services for patients ages 18 and older, the Piedmont Walton Sleep Center’s board-certified sleep medicine specialist, Rami Arfoosh, M.D., and team of dedicated technologists work to improve patients’ sleeping habits.

For more information about the Piedmont Walton Sleep Center, visit piedmont.org or call 1-800-398-7722.

