Piedmont Walton Hospital physician remembered and honored on National Doctors Day

Pictured standing left to right: Bob Astelos (Lions Club Member), Dr. Gayla Dillard, Clarence Williams (Wound Care Director), Lynn Magnuson (Lions Club Member), Rose Dennis (Executive Director of Patient Services), Nancy Morton-Linek (Lions Club President), Richie Sinclair (Plant Operations & Security Manager), Mary Michael (Dr. Michael’s Wife), Haley Harrison (Chief Nursing Officer), Blake Watts (Chief Executive Officer), Dr. Steven Durocher (Chief Medical Officer), Nicole Malcom (Human Resources Business Partner), Tom Linek (Lions Club Member), Heather Boyce (Community Relations Manager), Daniel Ray (friend of Dr. Michael) and Dr. Bhavin Jani. Front row kneeling: Sharon Ray (friend of Dr. Michael). Contributed photo



Monroe, Ga. (March 30, 2023) – Members of the Conyers Lions Club dedicated a bench at Piedmont Walton Hospital in memory of Scott Michael, M.D., a physician who practiced urology at Piedmont Walton and cared for patients from Monroe and surrounding areas for many years. The bench was unveiled during a brief ceremony on March 30, which is National Doctors Day.

In February 1991, President George H.W. Bush proclaimed March 30 National Doctors Day and encouraged all citizens to honor and thank the nation’s physicians for their dedication and leadership.