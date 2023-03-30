Piedmont Walton Hospital physician remembered and honored on National Doctors Day

Monroe, Ga. (March 30, 2023) – Members of the Conyers Lions Club dedicated a bench at Piedmont Walton Hospital in memory of Scott Michael, M.D., a physician who practiced urology at Piedmont Walton and cared for patients from Monroe and surrounding areas for many years. The bench was unveiled during a brief ceremony on March 30, which is National Doctors Day.
In February 1991, President George H.W. Bush proclaimed March 30 National Doctors Day and encouraged all citizens to honor and thank the nation’s physicians for their dedication and leadership.
