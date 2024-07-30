Piedmont Walton Hospital recognized for Excellence in Emergency Nursing

Emergency Nurses Association Lantern Award recipients announced

Piedmont Walton Hospital emergency nurses recognized with 2024 Lantern Award. Contributed photo

Monroe, Ga. (July 29, 2024) – Piedmont Walton Hospital’s emergency department (ED) has been selected as a recipient of the Emergency Nurses Association’s 2024 Lantern Award for demonstrating excellence in leadership, practice, education, advocacy, and research performance.

The Lantern Award highlights the emergency department’s accomplishments in incorporating evidence-based practice and innovation into emergency care. As part of the application, EDs are encouraged to share stories highlighting a commitment to patient care and the well-being of nursing staff. The award serves as a visible symbol of Piedmont Walton’s commitment to quality, safety, and a healthy work environment.

“I am proud of the incredible ED team at Piedmont Walton who have worked extremely hard and have dedicated so many hours to achieving this accomplishment,” said Piedmont Walton’s Chief Nursing Officer Stevanie Reynolds. “This is a great example of the high-quality care provided by our team. Every single staff member in our emergency department is a champion of patient-centered care and they work together to ensure the best outcomes possible.”

Piedmont Walton’s ED employs a multidisciplinary team that includes nursing staff, patient care techs, physicians, and advanced practice providers all providing coordinated care for patients of all ages. The team sees more than 44,000 patient visits each year and continues to meet or exceed quality and safety metrics set by national organizations such as the Emergency Nurses Association. Additionally, almost 15 percent of nurses in the ED have earned the Certified Emergency Nurse certification, representing an even higher level of commitment to patient care.

Piedmont Walton will be recognized in upcoming ENA publications, on the ENA website and during Emergency Nursing 2024, the association’s annual conference in Las Vegas, Sept. 4-7.

For more information on this year’s Lantern Award recipients, visit the Emergency Nurses Associationwebsite.

To learn more about nursing careers at Piedmont, visit piedmontcareers.org.

About Piedmont: Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization with more than 12,000 donors annually that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Across our 1,755 physical locations we care for more than 4 million patients and serve communities that comprise 85 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 25 hospitals, 73 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and nearly 3,200 Piedmont Clinic members. Our patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they scheduled more than 612,000 online appointments and over 163,000 virtual visits. With more than 47,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based private employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2024 and 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In addition, Piedmont provided nearly $390 million in community benefit programming and uncompensated care in Fiscal Year 2023.

For more information, or to book your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.

About the Emergency Nurses Association: The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

