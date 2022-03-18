Piedmont Walton Hospital recognizes its certified nurses for National Certified Nurses Day, March 19

Monroe, Ga. — Piedmont Walton Hospital recognizes the unique contributions of its certified nurses on National Certified Nurses Day, March 19, 2022, and invites the community to join us in celebrating certified nurses for their exemplary care and commitment to patient safety. The following certified nurses work at Piedmont Walton Hospital, providing exceptional care close to home:

Kim Love, CMSN

Jessica Young, PCCN

Hillary Hoffman, CCRN

Jason Hale, CFRN

Lynda Moon, NCC Inpatient OB

Kasey Pitts, NCC Fetal Monitoring

Katrina Rodman, NCC Inpatient OB

Anne Connors, NCC Inpatient OB

Lila Mitto, NCC Inpatient OB

Gwen Lyons, CNOR

Hannah Hobbs, CEN

Todd Braswell, CEN

Katie Gurley, CEN

Faith Nix, CEN

Courtney Keller, CEN

Kelli MCCreight, CEN

Bethany Pittman, CEN

Kelley Roberts, CEN

Lisa Weitzman, CEN

Cindy Galbraith, CEN

Kay-Leigh Giles, CEN, CTRN

Sabrina Watts, CEN, CPEN

Susie Payne, ACM-RN

Sharon Queen, NEA-BC

Ashley Sorrells, CNML

Linda Glazier, CNML

Jamilla Fontenot, WTA

Candice Frix, CENP

Certification validates a nurse’s specialty knowledge for practice in a defined functional or clinical area of nursing. Currently, over 133,000 acute and critical care nurses hold certification in their specialty.

In addition, certification benefits patients and their families, validating that the nurses caring for them have demonstrated experience, knowledge and skills in the complex specialties of nursing care.

Certified Nurses Day is an annual worldwide event dedicated to celebrating certification as a means to ensure high standards of patient care and safety. Initially proposed by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the day honors the birth of the late Margretta “Greta” Madden Styles, an international pioneer of nursing certification who designed the first comprehensive study of nursing credentialing.

To learn more about nursing opportunities at Piedmont Walton Hospital, visit piedmontcareers.org.