Piedmont Walton Hospital recognizes its certified nurses for National Certified Nurses Day, March 19

Monroe, Ga. — Piedmont Walton Hospital recognizes the unique contributions of its certified nurses on National Certified Nurses Day, March 19, 2022, and invites the community to join us in celebrating certified nurses for their exemplary care and commitment to patient safety. The following certified nurses work at Piedmont Walton Hospital, providing exceptional care close to home:
- Kim Love, CMSN
- Jessica Young, PCCN
- Hillary Hoffman, CCRN
- Jason Hale, CFRN
- Lynda Moon, NCC Inpatient OB
- Kasey Pitts, NCC Fetal Monitoring
- Katrina Rodman, NCC Inpatient OB
- Anne Connors, NCC Inpatient OB
- Lila Mitto, NCC Inpatient OB
- Gwen Lyons, CNOR
- Hannah Hobbs, CEN
- Todd Braswell, CEN
- Katie Gurley, CEN
- Faith Nix, CEN
- Courtney Keller, CEN
- Kelli MCCreight, CEN
- Bethany Pittman, CEN
- Kelley Roberts, CEN
- Lisa Weitzman, CEN
- Cindy Galbraith, CEN
- Kay-Leigh Giles, CEN, CTRN
- Sabrina Watts, CEN, CPEN
- Susie Payne, ACM-RN
- Sharon Queen, NEA-BC
- Ashley Sorrells, CNML
- Linda Glazier, CNML
- Jamilla Fontenot, WTA
- Candice Frix, CENP
Certification validates a nurse’s specialty knowledge for practice in a defined functional or clinical area of nursing. Currently, over 133,000 acute and critical care nurses hold certification in their specialty.
In addition, certification benefits patients and their families, validating that the nurses caring for them have demonstrated experience, knowledge and skills in the complex specialties of nursing care.
Certified Nurses Day is an annual worldwide event dedicated to celebrating certification as a means to ensure high standards of patient care and safety. Initially proposed by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the day honors the birth of the late Margretta “Greta” Madden Styles, an international pioneer of nursing certification who designed the first comprehensive study of nursing credentialing.
To learn more about nursing opportunities at Piedmont Walton Hospital, visit piedmontcareers.org.
