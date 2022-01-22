Piedmont Walton Hospital will no longer permit cloth masks for visitors or patients

Medical masks required – will be provided if necessary

Monroe, Ga. (Jan. 21, 2022) – Piedmont Walton has advised that all visitors and patients at Piedmont Walton Hospital must now wear medical masks when at any facility within the Piedmont Walton system. No cloth masks will be permitted any longer. This new rule applies across the Piedmont system to visitors, patients and staff.

The goal of the updated masking policy is reportedly to prevent the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19.

Surgical masks, KN95 or N95 masks are accepted. If a patient or visitor does not have an appropriate mask, hospital staff will provide one.

“This policy change is based on recently updated guidelines from the CDC,” said Robert Sinyard, M.D., chief medical officer for Piedmont Walton Hospital. “These updated recommendations put an emphasis on using the highest quality mask possible, and current data confirms that cloth masks are the least effective against respiratory illnesses. Fortunately, medical/surgical masks are plentiful, and if someone visiting any of our facilities needs a medical mask, we will happily provide one.”

The Biden administration has promised that it will start giving out three free N95 masks to every person that visits a community health center or participating retailers such as CVS, Costco and Walmart, beginning next week. You can find a health center near you at this link and see which pharmacies or retailers are participating with this program.