Piedmont Walton hosts cookout in Honor of National EMS Week

Monroe, Ga. (May 22, 2024)— Piedmont Walton this week held its annual cookout to honor and thank EMS and first responder medical partners during National EMS Week. This year’s recognition week theme is “Honoring Our Past. Forging Our Future.”

“We are incredibly grateful for our EMS and first responder partners, who are often the first encounter people in our community will have during a medical emergency,” said Piedmont Walton Hospital CEO Blake Watts. “Their jobs are often emotionally and physically challenging, but they are dedicated to helping people in their time of need, and we want to thank them for all they do.”

Piedmont Walton works closely with first responders from Walton and surrounding counties to provide care to those experiencing a medical emergency. While the hospital celebrates its first responder partners during National EMS Week, Piedmont Walton has also launched the First Friday Heroes program to recognize and thank first responders who exceed the call of duty. If you would like to nominate a Walton County first responder who has gone above and beyond in their line of work, please email your nomination to firstfridayherowalton@piedmont.org.

About Piedmont: Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization with more than 12,000 donors annually that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Across our 1,755 physical locations we care for more than 4 million patients and serve communities that comprise 85 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 24 hospitals, 72 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and nearly 3,200 Piedmont Clinic members. Our patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they scheduled more than 612,000 online appointments and over 163,000 virtual visits. With more than 47,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based private employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2024 and 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In addition, Piedmont provided nearly $390 million in community benefit programming and uncompensated care in Fiscal Year 2023.

For more information, or booking your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.

