Piedmont Walton hosts Healthcare Day Camp for high schoolers 

Monroe, Ga. (July 23, 2024) – Piedmont Walton Hospital recently hosted a Healthcare Day Camp, providing an opportunity for 10 high school students to learn more about careers in healthcare. The immersive experience allowed students to explore various career paths in clinical and supporting roles, gaining hands-on experience of the jobs available at Piedmont Walton.

The students shadowed Piedmont Walton staff members in Respiratory, Nursing, Rehab Services, Radiology, the Operating Room, and Would Care. They participated in simulations that included taking vital signs, performing CPR, practicing intubation, and performing a CT scan, learning the role each job plays in overall patient care.

Piedmont Walton hopes to offer the day camp again next summer, expanding it to more high school students in Walton County with an interest in working at Piedmont.

To learn more about the jobs available at Piedmont Walton, visit piedmontcareers.org.

About Piedmont: Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization with more than 12,000 donors annually that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Across our 1,755 physical locations we care for more than 4 million patients and serve communities that comprise 85 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 25 hospitals, 73 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and nearly 3,200 Piedmont Clinic members. Our patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they scheduled more than 612,000 online appointments and over 163,000 virtual visits. With more than 47,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based private employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2024 and 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In addition, Piedmont provided nearly $390 million in community benefit programming and uncompensated care in Fiscal Year 2023.

