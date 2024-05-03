Piedmont Walton names Madison White First Friday Hero for month of May

Contributed photo

Monroe, Ga. (May 3, 2024)— Piedmont Walton Hospital has named Madison White with Walton County EMS the organization’s First Friday Hero for the month of May.

White was recognized by her shift supervisor for her “exemplary behavior” and “compassion and character” while on a call.

The Walton County EMS crew were dispatched to a residence where they were met by an elderly patient who stated she was not having a medical emergency but that she lived alone and her power was out. She only had a landline telephone, so she could not contact Walton EMC to report the outage. It was getting dark outside, and the patient was beginning to get anxious about being alone in the dark.

“I witnessed Madison go above and beyond for this patient by taking the time to call Walton EMC for the patient and reporting the outage,” writes her supervisor. “She was also very comforting to the patient and helped to calm her down. She helped the patient settle down and remained with her until a family member arrived.”

A ceremony with White, her coworkers, and Piedmont Walton staff was held earlier this week to recognize her for her willingness to help a patient even though there was no medical emergency.

Piedmont Walton launched the First Friday Hero program in February to recognize first responders who exceed the call of duty. Madison White is the second person to receive the award.

“The first responders in Walton County are all truly heroes,” said Piedmont Walton CEO Blake Watts. “Their line of work is often dangerous and often thankless, and we want to make the community aware of all they do to make our communities a better and safer place.”

If you would like to nominate a Walton County first responder for the Piedmont Walton First Friday Hero award, please submit your nomination to firstfridayherowalton@piedmont.org. Nominations should include your name and contact information along with the nominee’s name, which agency they work for and contact information for that agency, and a brief summary of why he or she should be considered a First Friday Hero.

