Piedmont Walton provides more than 200 free physicals to student athletes

Monroe, Ga. (May 10, 2023) – Piedmont Walton Hospital recently wrapped up its inaugural sports physicals event, which provided nearly 250 high school student athletes in Walton County with physicals for the upcoming school year at no cost.

In order to compete in school athletics, students are required to complete a pre-participation sports physical exam.

“We’re excited to offer these events and ensure the students could complete this important requirement,” said Piedmont Walton Community Relations Manager Heather Boyce, who helped to coordinate the event. “Athletics help to keep our young people healthy, teach them great values and are an integral part of the community’s social fabric. We are happy to support the community in this way.”

During the physicals, student athletes received a screening of height, weight, pulse, blood pressure and vision. They then also received a medical and orthopedic screening with one of our Piedmont QuickCare nurse practitioners.

The sports physicals, requirements of the Georgia High School Athletic Association (GHSA) and the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA), aim to identify student athletes who may be at higher risk for injuries or other health conditions prior to competing.

Understanding that there were hundreds of student athletes in the area who required their sports physical exams, Boyce says her team wanted to lend a hand to their community. Employees from Piedmont Walton Hospital, Piedmont Physicians Family Practice in Monroe, Piedmont Physicians Family Practice at Bateman Drive in Social Circle, and providers from Piedmont QuickCare at Walgreens were on hand to complete the physicals, giving students and their families an opportunity to meet staff from many of the primary care practices in the community.

“These students work so hard throughout the school year. We are excited to partner with the schools to empower these athletes and help them succeed,” Boyce said.

Schools involved in the hospital’s sports physicals event included schools in Loganville, Walnut Grove, Monroe Area, Social Circle, George Walton Academy and Loganville Christian Academy, with athletes representing 16 sports as well as the band and color guard.

For more information on where to obtain a sports or camp physical in Walton County, visit piedmont.org.