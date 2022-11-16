Piedmont Walton Recognizes National Injury Prevention Day

Piedmont Walton participated in the 2021 National Injury Prevention Day by Shining a Green light at the hospital. They will be shining green lights again this year on Friday, Nov. 18, to support this initiative. Contributed photo



Monroe, Ga. (Nov. 15, 2022) — Piedmont Walton Hospital is committed to making communities safer by being an advocate of injury and violence prevention. According to the Injury Free Coalition for Kids®, injuries and violence cause more than 275,000 deaths, 18.5 million emergency department visits, and 2.8 million hospitalizations each year in people age one to 44.

Since many of these injuries and deaths are preventable, it is important for people to be aware of where and when injuries may occur and take steps to prevent them from happening.

This year Piedmont Walton will “Shine a Green Light” on November 18, 2022, to recognize National Injury Prevention Day and help raise awareness about the need to prevent traumatic injuries. The hospital will shine green lights on the Emergency Department in support of this important initiative, as well as ask employees to wear green to raise awareness.

“Through community education and awareness, Piedmont Walton supports real change in reducing the number of traumatic injuries treated each year in our emergency department,” said Piedmont Walton’s Trauma Program Coordinator Karen Hust, MSN, RN, TCRN. “We’re empowering Georgia families to create safe environments wherever they live or play.”

Data shows more than seven million children under the age of 19 visit emergency rooms each year for injuries. More than 8,000 of those children will die from their injury. Injuries occur from home and fire accidents, all-terrain vehicle accidents, drownings, poisonings, bicycles or other wheeled sports accidents, among others.

Falls cause around 61 percent of traumatic brain injuries and are the leading cause of injury death in those 65 and older, more than 39,000 each year.

As a state designated Level III Trauma Center, Piedmont Walton Hospital plays a key role in the state’s trauma care system. Piedmont Walton provides assessment, resuscitation, stabilization, surgery, intensive care and inpatient care and therapies for trauma patients. The hospital has specially trained healthcare providers to help ensure optimal trauma patient outcomes.

Many patients will discharge home directly from the Piedmont Walton emergency department while others may be admitted for inpatient treatment or transferred to a higher-level trauma facility, if needed. One of the most important aspects of trauma care is educating patients and staff on trauma and injury prevention.

Help shine a light on injury prevention in your home or organization. For more information on injury prevention and safety resources, please visit the Injury Free Coalition for Kids at injuryfree.org. To learn more about Piedmont Walton Hospital, visit piedmont.org.