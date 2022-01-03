Piedmont Walton seeks participants for Community Health Needs Assessment

Need participants to apply by Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

Every three years, Piedmont is required to conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) for each of their hospitals. It’s now time for them to begin having stakeholder conversations. They are aiming to interview approximately 10-12 people in the Walton County community that would be considered one of the following:

Representative of vulnerable populations (low-income, no income, uninsured, veterans, those living in rural communities, the elderly, those with limited English language skills, those with chronic conditions)

A community leader, either through their job or as an elected representative

Anyone with special knowledge of public health

And anyone else that would have valuable insights to the community

If you or someone you know fits one of these criteria above and lives in Walton County, please reach out to Heather Boyce, Community Relations Manager, at 404.291.1396 or heather.boyce@piedmont.org. She will need to get your contact information so that she can connect you with the Community Benefit team that will be conducting the interviews and focus groups.