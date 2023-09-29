Piedmont Walton shares why prostate exams are critical

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Monroe, Ga. (September 28, 2023) – Keeping up with the different health complications you need to monitor can be overwhelming, and when you have no external symptoms, it can be all too easy to put off even recommended testing.

But, by the time you do realize something is definitely wrong, it can be too late for treatment to have an effective impact, particularly when regarding different types of cancer. Piedmont is here to help clarify who specifically needs to be tested and when, and to express the importance of receiving screening to stay ahead of prostate cancer.

As of today, the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommends that men and those with a prostate between the ages of 55 and 69 receive screening annually. It’s important to have individual discussions with your doctor prior to beginning testing about the benefits and potential costs of testing, as well as risk factors that increase the likelihood of having prostate cancer—which include having a family history of prostate cancer and being African American. Those who are age 70 and above are not advised to receive annual screening.

The test itself is known as the PSA blood test, PSA being an acronym for prostate-specific antigen, a protein that physicians and urologists will measure the level of to screen for prostate cancer. While not a perfect test, as abnormal PSA levels can be indicative of a variety of health conditions in addition to prostate cancer, it has been highly effective in detecting prostate cancer.

Those within the affected age range, and especially those who fall within the high-risk groups, can prevent the cancer from becoming untreatable by taking action early on, but multiple options are available for those opting to be more cautious in the treatment they select.

In a situation where you’re diagnosed with prostate cancer, you can speak with your doctor about active surveillance of the prostate, which would allow you to monitor the cancer and any changes before taking further action.

It’s also never too early to start practicing good ways to stay on top of your prostate health: maintaining a healthy fluid intake, staying a healthy weight, and keeping your doctor informed when there are any changes in urination (needing to urinate more or less often than usual, the appearance of blood in your urine, or frequent urinary tract infections).

Patients are encouraged to speak to their primary care physician about which tests are right for them. Schedule an appointment with one of our primary care providers online at piedmont.org.

