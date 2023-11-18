Piedmont Walton Shines a Green Light for Injury Prevention

Monroe, Ga. (November 16, 2023) – In the United States, injuries lead to more deaths than all other diseases combined and are the leading cause of death and disability in individuals aged one to 44. However, many injuries are preventable, and organizations like Piedmont Walton Hospital want to make the community aware of safety practices to prevent injuries. On National Injury Prevention Day, Piedmont Walton is shining a green light to raise awareness about injury prevention.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, organizations around the country will recognize National Injury Prevention Day for the fourth year in a row. In addition to local trauma centers like Piedmont Walton, national organizations such as Safe Kids Worldwide, the American Trauma Society, and the American Academy of Pediatrics, as well as many others, will illuminate their buildings with green lights to raise awareness and empower real change in the communities they serve.

For more information on injury prevention or to learn how you can participate in National Injury Prevention Day, visit injuryfree.org. To learn more about emergency and trauma services at Piedmont Walton, visit piedmont.org/walton.

About Piedmont Healthcare: Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Across our 1,600 physical locations we care for 3.7 million patients and serve communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 23 hospitals, 65 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and nearly 3,100 Piedmont Clinic members. Our patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they scheduled more than 515,000 online appointments and over 154,000 virtual visits. With more than 44,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In addition, Piedmont provided nearly $360 million in Community Benefit in Fiscal Year 2022, including approximately $310 million in uncompensated care.

For more information, or booking your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

