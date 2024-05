If you have blood to donate, Piedmont Walton is giving you the time, place and opportunity to do it. They will be hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, at 2151B West Spring Street, Suite 100 in Monroe.

If you intend to donate, you are urged to eat iron rich food, drink plenty of water and get a good night’s sleep the night before. Ways to register are given in the flyer below.

