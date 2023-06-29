Piedmont Walton to host inaugural Cookout for a Cause in September

Proceeds will support Piedmont Walton Hospital’s Women’s Services Fund

Monroe, Ga. (June 27, 2023)— Piedmont Walton Hospital is proud to announce that it will hold its inaugural Cookout for a Cause on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at the Piedmont Walton Hospital campus. The cookout will be a fun, outdoor luncheon for employees and members of the community to enjoy. All proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships will support Piedmont Walton’s Women’s Services Fund to purchase a nursery transport bed.

A nursery transport bed is a specifically designed infant bed with life-saving capabilities that give staff fast access to critical equipment needed for safe, effective resuscitation of newborns. Through generous donations and sponsorships, Piedmont Walton is able to obtain additional equipment and resources, which are a fundamental part of the growth and future of the hospital.

“We are excited to raise funds for equipment that ensures our tiniest patients have the resources they need,” said Heather Boyce, manager of community relations at Piedmont Walton. “Piedmont Walton’s leaders and staff are looking forward to welcoming friends and neighbors to the cookout. We hope everyone joins us for lunch and supports this endeavor.”

Individual lunch tickets cost $15 each. There are also sponsorship opportunities available that include a specified number of lunch tickets. This year’s presenting sponsor is the Women’s Health and Wellness Clinic in Monroe.

Contributions are tax-deductible to the extent provided by law. Piedmont Healthcare Foundation is a federally certified 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

For more information about the event or supporting this initiative, visit give.piedmont.org/pwhcookout or contact Heather Boyce at heather.boyce@piedmont.org.

