Piedmont Walton to sponsor Loganville Christmas parade

Event will include tree lighting on Dec. 4th at Town Green

Contributed file photo

The City of Loganville is happy to welcome Piedmont Walton as the main sponsor for this year’s Christmas parade and tree lighting, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4th.



“We were excited for the opportunity to sponsor the parade this year knowing that it brings a lot of joy to the community,” said Larry Ebert, Piedmont Walton Hospital CEO. “Our community provided an overwhelming amount of support to our frontline staff throughout the entire pandemic – sending meals, snacks and cards of encouragement. The smiles that they brought to our employees is now what we want to give back in return.”



The Christmas parade has been a part of the Loganville community for more than 50 years, first organized by the school band booster club. The parade started at what is now City Hall, came down Main Street, turned on Highway 78 and then left onto Hodges Street before returning back to Main Street. Early parades often featured about 50 entries.



Now the city’s longest running event features about 100 entries and begins at Bay Creek Elementary, with residents lining up along the parade route of Lawrenceville Highway, Main Street and CS Floyd Road. This will also be the second year that Santa Claus returns to the old tradition of joining residents at the Town Green after the parade to light the City of Loganville Christmas tree. Santa will then greet children and pose for pictures after the tree is lit.

While there is typically a theme for each parade, this year organizers are encouraging participants to highlight a scene from their favorite Christmas movie.



“The Christmas parade and tree lighting are just a great way to end the event season here in Loganville,” Events and Marketing Director Kristy Daniel said. “The lights, the performers, the animals, just all those smiling faces – the parade is a great tradition and the perfect way to bring in the holiday spirit.”



The application deadline for those interested in participating in the parade is Nov. 19th, with applications available at City Hall or online under the “Parades” header at www.loganvilleevents.com Instead of a fee, parade entrants are asked to donate one canned good per participant to benefit the Shepherd’s Staff Ministries Food Bank.



Residents are reminded that the roads around the Town Green will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. on the day of the parade, with Main Street closing at 3 p.m. CS Floyd Road and Lawrenceville Road from Highway 81 to Highway 78 will be closed at 4:45 p.m. The roadways typically re-open around 8 p.m.

For more information, please email events@loganville-ga.gov.

