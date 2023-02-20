Piedmont Walton Welcomes Cardiologist

Dr. Young-Jae Nam joins Piedmont Heart Institute

Walton (Feb. 20, 2023) – Piedmont Walton Hospital and Piedmont Heart Institute are pleased to announce that cardiologist Young-Jae Nam, M.D., Ph.D. has joined Piedmont Heart Institute. His office is located at 2151 West Spring Street, Suite B220, in Monroe.

Specializing in general cardiology, with a clinical focus on the areas of ischemic heart disease and heart failure, Dr. Nam is interested in reprogramming stem cells and cardiac fibroblast to aid in heart repair. In addition to seeing patients in clinic, Dr. Nam will consult on inpatient cases at Piedmont Walton Hospital.

Dr. Nam has earned a medical degree at Seoul National University in Seoul, South Korea, followed by a doctorate at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine in New York, where he completed a residency in internal medicine. Afterwards, he participated in a Fellowship program for cardiology at the University of Texas.

Appointments with Dr. Nam and Piedmont Heart Institute are now available. To schedule an appointment, please call 770-267-1895.