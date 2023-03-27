Piedmont’s community impact brings its purpose to life

Monroe, Ga. (March 27, 2023) – Each year, in accordance with government requirements as a nonprofit health system, Piedmont prepares a community benefit report narrowly defined by the federal government, with fixed dollar amounts and time directly related to improving the health of its communities.

Nevertheless, Piedmont’s efforts extend beyond quantifiable financial benefits. That is why for the past two years, Piedmont has prepared a Community Impact Report that highlights the myriad ways its team members — physicians, nurses, executives, staff and beyond — fulfill Piedmont’s purpose to make a positive difference in every life and every community we touch, showing the qualitative depth of its impact in the communities we serve across the state.

During Piedmont’s Fiscal Year 2022 (July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022), Piedmont performed more than 345 community involvement activities, 110 health education and awareness activities, 55 community health services, 50 Physician Enterprise activities and 20 Diversity Equity and Inclusion activities. In addition, Piedmont employees were represented on more than 265 board or committee memberships. Piedmont provided nearly $360 million in Community Benefit in FY 2022, including approximately $310 million in uncompensated care.

Piedmont Walton Hospital continues to provide funding for a full-time nurse practitioner to work at F.I.S.H. MD., an organization that sees over 3,000 people per year who otherwise would not be able to afford medical care. Additionally, Piedmont Walton partners with Walton Wellness, a local non-profit organization, to provide education on healthy eating to patients in our physician practices who would benefit from it. Patients are eligible if they are 18 years of age or older, categorized as food insecure, have early onset of a lifestyle-related chronic disease: obesity, newly diagnosed hypercholesterolemia, newly diagnosed hypertension, or prediabetes, and reside in Walton County. The FoodRx program utilizes the power of the written prescription to create a cognitive link with participants between health habits, food and their wellbeing. The FoodRx program provides nutrition education, cooking classes, and access to free produce for participants.

“The impact Piedmont makes in our communities makes me so proud to be a part of this organization,” Piedmont Walton Hospital CEO Blake Watts said. “Our purpose to make a positive difference is lived out every day across our state and beyond. At Piedmont, Real Change Lives Here.”

Piedmont team members supported hundreds of other community partners and their work in its communities. Among these activities are: providing health and wellness services and education, partnering with other non-profits to sponsor their events, volunteering alongside other non-profits in their work, and serving in a leadership capacity of community Boards or other professional and civic organizations.

