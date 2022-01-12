Pilgrim’s Pride in Athens is hiring

01/12/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business 0

Pilgrim’s Pride in Athens has many open job postings and is offering a $2,000 sign on bonus for many positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Pilgrim’s career website on Jan. 11, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Showing only Athens, GA. View All

Athens FeedmillAthens, Georgia
Athens Hatchery- UtilityAthens, Georgia
CAGE REPAIR – LIVE HAULAthens, Georgia
IE SPECIALISTAthens, Georgia
LIVE ACCOUNTING COORDINATORAthens, Georgia
LIVE REGIONAL ACCOUNTING MANAGER5 Locations
MAINTENANCE HOURLYAthens, Georgia
MAINTENANCE HOURLY – ATHENS HATCHERYAthens, Georgia
NURSE – LPN – 2nd SHIFTAthens, Georgia
PARTS ROOM COORDINATORAthens, Georgia
PRODUCTION HOURLY (GENERAL LABOR)Athens, Georgia
PRODUCTION SUPERVISORAthens, Georgia
REGIONAL OP EX SPECIALIST I5 Locations

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply