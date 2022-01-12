Pilgrim’s Pride in Athens is hiring

Pilgrim’s Pride in Athens has many open job postings and is offering a $2,000 sign on bonus for many positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Pilgrim’s career website on Jan. 11, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
Showing only Athens, GA. View All
|Athens Feedmill
|Athens, Georgia
|Athens Hatchery- Utility
|Athens, Georgia
|CAGE REPAIR – LIVE HAUL
|Athens, Georgia
|IE SPECIALIST
|Athens, Georgia
|LIVE ACCOUNTING COORDINATOR
|Athens, Georgia
|LIVE REGIONAL ACCOUNTING MANAGER
|5 Locations
|MAINTENANCE HOURLY
|Athens, Georgia
|MAINTENANCE HOURLY – ATHENS HATCHERY
|Athens, Georgia
|NURSE – LPN – 2nd SHIFT
|Athens, Georgia
|PARTS ROOM COORDINATOR
|Athens, Georgia
|PRODUCTION HOURLY (GENERAL LABOR)
|Athens, Georgia
|PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR
|Athens, Georgia
|REGIONAL OP EX SPECIALIST I
|5 Locations
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.