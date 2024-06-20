Pilot Club in Monroe seeks participants in upcoming ‘Linda’s Loop’ 5k

Sponsors are also sought with all proceeds in support of the Pilot Club projects

The Pilot Club in Monroe is once again sponsoring its 5k in remembrance and honor of former member Linda Everett. The race is scheduled for Aug. 10, 2024.

The Pilot Club is a service organization in Monroe with projects such as scholarship, Anchor Club, Uniting Hope for Children, Pilot Park, Brainminders for Children and Partners in Education.

Pre-registration is $20 through Aug. 3 and $25 registration after Aug. 3, 2024. Scan on the QR code to register.

The Pilot Club is also seeking sponsors for the event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

