Pinwheel Palooza 2024 begins with first local Pinwheel Garden in Social Circle March 21

Pinwheel Palooza 2024, in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, will begin with the first Pinwheel Garden event at A Child’s Voice in Social Circle on March 21. That means it’s time to buy raffle tickets and sponsor community pinwheel gardens!

Community Pinwheel Gardens will follow at the Library in Social Circle on March 22 and then be in Monroe, Loganville and Covington in early April.

“These gardens use pinwheels to represent the safe, healthy, and happy childhoods all children deserve. You can sponsor pinwheels for $5 each, or $100 buys 25. If you sponsor at $100, you will receive your name/logo on a sponsor sign at the garden of your choosing,” said Lauren Gregory grants and community coordinator for A Child’s Voice. “These planting events are fun, quick, family friendly events with a story time immediately following, and we would love to have you join us!”

Raffle tickets are on sale until Sunday, April 21st.Tickets are $20 each or $100 gets you 6. Choose from 5 great prizes–

Atlanta Braves & Atlanta United Tickets

Hilton Head Vacation

UGA Football Tickets

Traeger Grill

Chateau Elan Stay

Pinwheel gardens will be planted in:

● Covington at First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, April 3rd at 3:30pm

● A Child’s Voice on Thursday, March 21st at 10:30am

● Monroe at Historic Courthouse on Tuesday, April 2nd at 3:30pm

● Social Circle at W.H. Stanton Memorial Library on Friday, March 22nd at 3:30pm

● Loganville at American Legion on Friday, April 5th at 10am

** Donations must be received by March 15, 2024 to guarantee name/logo placement on signs at the planting event. Donations received after this will have sponsor signs added as soon as possible. **

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

