Pinwheel Palooza in support of A Child’s Voice returns with events this weekend

Pinwheel Palooza 2023 is here! Your support of the raffle helps the agency continue to offer trauma informed services free of charge for children and teens in our community.

A Child’s Voice Advocacy Center in Social Circle is hosting the 2023 Pinwheel Palooza during the month of April, with local cities again sponsoring a Pinwheel Garden in support of April being Child Abuse Awareness Month. These planting events are billed as “fun, quick, family friendly events.” You are invited to support A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center and sponsor a pinwheel!

Each pinwheel represents $5 donated towards the mission.

$5 per individual pinwheel- You can sponsor as many pinwheels as your like to be planted in honor of children

$100 for bundle of 25 pinwheels- When you donate $100, your name/logo is included on a sponsor sign in the pinwheel garden.

Pinwheel gardens will be planted in:

● Covington at First United Methodist Church on 3/25/23 at 9:30am

● Monroe at Monroe First Baptist Church on 3/25/23 at 11am

● Social Circle at W.H. Stanton Memorial Library on 3/30/23 at 4pm (Stay for story time in the library after!)

● Loganville at Loganville Christian Church on 3/26/23 at 12:30pm

** Donations received after March 20 will have sponsor signs added as soon as possible. **

You can purchase tickets and support healthy childhoods on a Child’s Voice at website: https://www.achildsvoicecac.org/raffle.html.

A Child’s Voice is a non-profit organization that provides a coordinated community response to child abuse in both Walton and Newton Counties. The blue pinwheel serves as the symbol of “healthy and happy childhoods, representing child abuse prevention.” The Pinwheel Palooza Raffle helps raise funds for A Child’s Voice. Prizes will be drawn the week of April 24- April 28th. You choose which basket your tickets are entered into! This year’s Prize baskets include:

Basket 1: The Beach Vacation

​3 night stay in Tybee Island (3 bedroom condo), Donated by Kaye Plitt

$100 Publix Gift Card

Bag of coffee from 1000 Faces ​

Candles from Rekindle Candle

Camp Craft Cocktails from Pace and Poppy

Basket 2: The Entertainer

​Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit

Handmade pottery from local potter Rebecca Braswell

Deep South Cattle Company Gift Basket

A dozen farm fresh eggs donated by Kristen and Moshe Webster

Bag of coffee from 1000 Faces

Bag of coffee from Caption Coffee Roasters ​

Candles from Rekindle Candle

Basket 3: The Romantic Getaway

3 night stay in Hilton Head (1 bedroom condo), Donated by Dr. Lisa Miller

Gift Basket & Gift Card from The Soap Box

Bag of coffee from 1000 Faces

Candles from Rekindle Candle

Camp Craft Cocktails from Pace and Poppy ​

Basket 4: Rejuvenate and Restore

​1 night stay and breakfast for 2 at Chateau Elan

$100 Gift Certificate for Cultivate Spa & Shop

Gift basket from Rinse Bath and Body

Bag of coffee from 1000 Faces

Candles from Rekindle Candle

Permanent Bracelet from Pace and Poppy

Basket 5: ATL Sports Fan

Atlanta Braves tickets with parking pass (Donated by Golden State Foods )

) Travis d’Arnaud Authenticated signed baseball

Atlanta United Tickets (Donated by Jason Wright Agency )

) Bag of coffee from 1000 Faces

Candles from Rekindle Candle

Basket 6: GO DAWGS!

50 yard line UGA Football Tickets for a home game in Athens (Donated by Bill Walker)

Signed copy of The Magician’s Hat by Malcom Mitchell

Jittery Joes Gift Card

Bag of coffee from 1000 Faces

Candles from Rekindle Candle