Pistol match

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a pistol tournament to benefit the Monroe VFW on April 30, 2021. There are three separate matches and multiple prizes available. The event will take place at the WCSO Gun Range There also are sponsorship opportunities available.

Registration will open from 0830 through 1000. Top prize for each event is a firearm. Additional prizes will be awarded according to the Lewis Scoring System. They will also have a raffle with numerous prizes. All of the proceeds from this event will be donated to VFW Post 4421 and the Walton County Veterans Association.

The address is 1425 S. Madison Ave, Monroe, Ga 30655. Find more information on the flyer below.