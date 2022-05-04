Planet Fitness is offering free workouts for teens 14 – 19 all summer

MONROE, GA (May 4, 2022) – Planet Fitness in Monroe confirmed that it is participating in the company’s free membership to teens over the summer. It is inviting high-schoolers, ages 14 – 19, to work out for free over the summer at its location in Monroe Pavilion. This program will run from May 16 through August 31 as part of the High School Summer Pass initiative.

Planet Fitness in Monroe Pavilion. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

High School Summer Pass, previously known as Teen Summer Challenge, was launched in 2019 and reportedly saw more than 900,000 teens sign-up and complete more than 5.5 million workouts over a three-and-a-half-month period. Starting this week, high schoolers can visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass to pre-register, and get a reminder to formally sign up when the program officially kicks off on Monday, May 16. Teens under 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club.

According to the press release from Planet Fitness, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open reports that less than 15 % of teens met the 60-minute daily physical activity recommendation during the pandemic and a national study commissioned by Planet Fitness found that 93 % of teens in America want to stay healthy and active over the summer months, but many lack motivation or access to do so. High School Summer Pass offers a solution for those teenagers who are eager to stay active when school sports programs, gym classes and after school activities close down for the summer.

“As the leader in fitness, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe, and Judgement Free environment for high school students to improve their physical and mental wellness, particularly given the challenges they have and continue to face in the wake of the pandemic,” Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness said in the press release. “Our study found that nearly all (92 percent) high school students agreed that when they are regularly physically active, they feel much better mentally. Fitness is about feeling good, too, and our hope is that High School Summer Pass empowers teens to create life-long workout habits to help them succeed in every aspect of their lives.”

Planet Fitness in Monroe is located in the new Monroe Pavilion located at 614 Pavilion Parkway in Monroe.

