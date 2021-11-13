Plans are underway for this year’s Shop with a Hero in Monroe

Christmas is not much more than a month away and this year the need is great. Last year, the program planned to help 100 children shop for that special Christmas for them and their families and ended up with 191. This year, the plan is to help 250 and with the larger need, the event has been split into two nights, Dec. 15 and 16.

“We again feel that this year our Shop With A Hero is needed more than ever. We have fire fighters, Air-vac helicopter pilot and EMT attendants, Sheriff’s deputies, people from Piedmont Walton, local EMT’s, State Patrol, from Walmart Center and volunteers’ to come and shop with the children (the kids get to pick who they want to shop with),” said Janice Baldwin who has been involved with the program for 22 years. “We are getting names from FISH, the SRO Officers and school counselors for 250 children to each have $150 to shop.”

This year the Walnut Grove basketball team also wants to be involved. There are also people from the District Attorney’s office helping with the effort as well.

“We are shopping at the Monroe Walmart on Wednesday Dec 15 and Thursday Dec 16 from 5-8 (Maybe a little later). We need volunteers to go with the child and the Heroes they pick to walk through the store and help them pick out toys and clothes or whatever they need or want. Some are overwhelmed and have never been able to buy whatever their little hearts desired like this. We will have a sheet that the item needs to be written on and the amount and ask the volunteer to make sure they stay right at the $150.00. We do have to pay tax on this too,” Baldwin said. “We need volunteers to help check the kids in when they arrive too and also when they check out. We will have a Santa there if the kids want a Picture with him.”

Janice Baldwin gives some background to the program at last year’s event. Click or tap on the Youtube below, provided courtesy of Darrell Productions.

There also is a gift wrapping section with volunteers, usually from a local church. If you are able to donate Christmas wrapping paper, that will be appreciated too. If you can help or are in a position to help sponsor this event or a child, email Janice Baldwin at janicebaldwinkw@gmail.com.

Santa’s elves sometimes wear uniforms. Click or tap on the Youtube video below for a photo gallery from last year

