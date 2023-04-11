Plant Sale at Walton County Ag Center Saturday

Photo by Zoe Schaeffer on Unsplash

There will be a plant sale on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m .to 2 p.m. at the Ag Center, 1208 Criswell Rd SE, Monroe, hosted by Walton County Master Gardeners. Buy vegetable garden favorites like tomatoes, peppers, and herbs; perennial flowers and bushes; medicinal plants; hanging baskets; houseplants; and succulents in hypertufa containers.

Also for sale will be garden stepping stones, garden tin men, harvest and egg gathering aprons, and suet bars. Come early for best selection. The event will be held rain or shine.