Plat Review for River Pointe subdivision back on the Agenda Tuesday for Monroe City Council

The Plat Review for the 310 homes planned for the River Pointe subdivision is back on the agenda for the City of Monroe’s February meeting. It was put on hold in October 2021 to take a closer look at issues of concern and see if some of these could be worked out with the developer before moving forward.

The Monroe City Council meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at City Hall located at 215 N. Broad Street, Monroe. The public is invited to attend.

The full agenda follows.

I. CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD

a. January 11, 2022 Council Minutes

b. December 21, 2021 Planning Commission Minutes

c. December 28, 2021 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

d. December 9, 2021 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

e. December 9, 2021 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes



II. PUBLIC FORUM

1. Public Presentations

2. Public Comments



III. BUSINESS ITEMS

1. City Administrator Update

2. Assistant City Administrator Update

3. Department Requests

a. Airport: FBO Commercial Lease Agreement

b. Finance: Renewal – Property and Casualty Insurance

c. Fire: Fire Truck CIP Addition Request

d. Public Works: Commercial Garbage Truck

e. Utilities: Emergency Purchase of Truck



IV. OLD BUSINESS

1. Preliminary Plat Review – River Pointe



V. NEW BUSINESS

1. Public Hearings

a. Rezone – 120 Vine Street

b. Zoning Ordinance Code Text Amendment #13

2. New Business

a. Rezone – 120 Vine Street

b. Appointments (2) – Tree Board

c. 2nd Reading – Procedural Ordinance and Resolution Readings

d. 1st Reading – Zoning Ordinance Code Text Amendment #13

e. Resolution – Amendment to the Walton County Service Delivery Strategy

f. Resolution – Support of Grant Match Application for 2022 Historic Preservation Fund CLG Survey & Planning Grant



VI. DISTRICT ITEMS

1. District Items

2. Mayoral Update



VII. ADJOURN



VIII. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION

1. Monthly Airport Report

2. Monthly Central Services Report

3. Monthly Code Report

4. Monthly Economic Development Report

5. Monthly Electric & Telecom Report

6. Monthly Finance Report

7. Monthly Fire Report

8. Monthly Parks Report

9. Monthly Police Report

10. Monthly Solid Waste Report

11. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

12. Monthly Water, Sewer, & Gas Report