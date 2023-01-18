Play LCA Spring Registration is open until Friday

Spring registration for PlayLCA Soccer and Tennis will be open January 6-20. Click here for more information and to register.

SOCCER

Soccer registration is open to girls and boys in Kindergarten through 5th grade. We will be focusing on fundamental soccer skills in a competitive environment. All programming will be held on campus at LCA and is open to the community.



Cost: $115 for K – 5th graders

Dates: February 6-April 12

Registration: January 6- 20

Location: LCA Campus

TENNIS

Spring tennis is available for girls and boys of all skill levels in grades 2nd-5th. Practices will be indoors at Loganville Christian Academy, and this program is open to the community.

Cost: $115 for 2nd – 5th graders

Dates: February 7- April 13

Registration: January 6- 20

Location: Courthouse Gym on LCA Campus