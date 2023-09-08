Plenty of fun events in Walton County this weekend

If you’re looking for something fun to do in Walton County this weekend, you have plenty of choices. From Friday to Sunday, there’s pretty much something for everyone.

Click on any of the events that appeal to you from the list below for more details on each!

The Fair is back in Monroe Sept. 7 – 10

GA District 111 Rep Martinez to host an appreciation concert in Loganville Sept. 8

Free wrestling event on Lumpkin Street in Monroe Saturday

Cruise-in and live music at Hot Rod Diner in Social Circle Saturday

Cheese and Wine reception Saturday for the 2023 Juried Art Show in Monroe

There is a release party for local author Lori Duff’s latest publication at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts on Sunday