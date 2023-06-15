PM Wholesale Distribution delivers U-Haul Trucks to DIY Movers in Social Circle

Contributed photo

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA. (June 14, 2023) — U-Haul Co. of Georgia announced recently that PM Wholesale Distribution LLC signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Social Circle community.

PM Wholesale Distribution at 53 Highway 11 S. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (470) 444-1355 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Social-Circle-GA-30025/049197/ today.

PM Wholesale Distribution owner Pete Pulfer is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Walton County.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

The local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises as there are no financial investments required to be a neighborhood dealer. These small businesses have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents support customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.



ABOUT U-HAUL: Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers’ patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 934,000 rentable storage units and 79.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading “Best for Vets” employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.