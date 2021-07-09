Police were out in force in Loganville this morning searching for a gun

Officials report that the large law enforcement presence close to Loganville City Hall this morning, July 9, 2021, was a search for a gun that was thrown from a car.

“A domestic situation this morning resulted in a gun being thrown out of a car in the area of CS Floyd Road and Line Street,” said Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Loganville. “Officers spent time looking for the weapon, assisted by outside agencies, and the gun was eventually located.”

Schwartz said this remains an active investigation and charges are expected to be filed related to the incident.