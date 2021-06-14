pOpshelf celebrates the opening of a new store in Loganville!

pOpstore is the latest concept from the Dollar General brand

Contributed photo courtesy of pOpshelf

Loganville, Ga. –The latest pOpshelf store opened earlier this month in Loganville at 4032 Atlanta Highway. pOpshelf, next to Dick’s Sporting Goods in North Logan Commons. pOpsheft is a new retail store offering an assortment of home goods, seasonal items, beauty products, arts & crafts, toys, food & more and is a new concept from the Dollar General brand. The company plans on opening several more pOpshelf stores in the coming months to complement its 16,300 Dollar General stores across the U.S.

“We are thrilled to expand the pOpshelf offerings and look forward to having customers pop by our new Loganville store,” Matt Frame, pOpshelf’s director of store operations, said in a press release. “Customers can explore our stores and discover the possibilities of home décor, beauty, party, specialty foods, electronics and more. AtpOpshelf, there’s fun in every find, happiness in the affordability and joy in stress-free shopping experience we offer, and we look forward to welcoming the community to our new store!”

The discount retailer began last year by opening the first two stores in its new ‘popshelf’ chain near Nashville with plans to open a total of 30 in the first fiscal year, including the one opened this month in Loganville. The idea behind the chain is selling non-essential items like home décor and party items catering to a clientele that might balk at shopping at a Dollar General, the fast-growing deep discount chain that now has 16,300 stores across the U.S.

pOpshelf will reportedly target households with income as high as $125,000, significantly higher than the $50,000 mark that is typical of Dollar General customers. However, 95% of items will be priced for $5 or less, much like Dollar General. You can find out more about the pOpshelf concept through this video here.

According to the press release, the Loganville pOpshelf location adds to the new brand’s recent expansion in the Atlanta market with the recent opening of an Austell location and stores in Cumming and Conyers currently under construction. The Company plans to evaluate additional locations in the Atlanta area for potentially new pOpshelf locations.

“When customers visit the store, they will be greeted with a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more,” officials noted in the press release.

pOpshelf celebrated the grand opening of the Loganville location with a donation to The Confetti Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded to provide birthday parties to children who have to spend their birthday in a hospital, pediatric oncology clinic or hospice facility who seeks to provide positive memories and normalcy during a difficult time.

Each pOpshelf store is expected to create up to 15 new jobs and employ team members.

Current pOpshelf locations are available online at www.pOpshelf.com. The Company currently has plans to open up to 50 locations in various markets by the end of 2021.

