pOpshelf in Loganville and Conyers is hiring

The new pOpshelf store that has just recently opened in Loganville and the one soon to open in Conyers are both hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link below for information on all open positions.

Each pOpshelf store is expected to create up to 15 new jobs and employ team members who are “passionate about helping customers enjoy their shopping experience.” pOpshelf reports that its team members will have the opportunity to join an “invigorating retail environment that brings to life the new brand’s mission of making shopping exciting and fun for everyday purchases and unique finds.”

Candidates interested in joining the pOpshelfteam may review and apply for positions online at https://careers.popshelf.com/.