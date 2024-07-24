Popular local radio personality passes away

While you may not have known David Malcom personally, you likely knew his voice.

Malcom, also known as “Julio” and “The Midnight Chef” was a regular voice on the radio airwaves of WMOQ for more than 30 years. Local listeners lost that familiar voice last week as Malcom died on July 19, 2024 following a brief illness at the age of 65. Funeral services were July 23.

The news of his passing stunned listeners of the station, many of whom grew up listening to his shows and commercials.

David Malcom

“Country music radio lost a giant this week with the passing of David Malcom, known to many as “Julio the Midnight Chef,” said Jeff Hood, who broadcasts high school football games for the station. “For nearly 30 years, folks in Georgia’s Morgan, Oconee, Walton and surrounding counties east of Atlanta woke up to David’s unique, homespun personality with an authentic country music song sprinkled in for good measure. For three decades, he interviewed a cast of characters each morning who always managed to deliver side-splitting laughter guaranteed to put smiles on faces. D.J. by morning on WMOQ 92.3 FM and farmer by afternoon, David had the talent to strike it big in radio. But if he left his beloved Walton County behind for the bright lights, who would harvest his crops? We must now to come to grips that we’ve lost a legend and a friend. We’ll never forget you, David. And as you always told us at the end of each of your shows, we will ‘never forget the power of prayer.’”

Malcom was a driving force behind the station. He co-anchored Morning Madness and could be seen at the station’s live remotes throughout the area. He placed a big emphasis on high school football coverage with live games each Friday night as well as a postgame scoreboard show.

His “Old Country Jukebox” show on Saturday nights was also a staple for decades.

“He will be missed by many that listened to him,” said long-time area DJ “Radio’ Ray Studdard. “He was there for a very long time at WMOQ. He would let me come in and run the board for races back when I worked at WYTH in Madison in the 90s. The old country Jukebox will never be the same. I would also like to send prayers to the staff at WMOQ in Bostwick. Rest in peace, David, you will be missed by all that listened to you.”

Marc McMain shared his memories of Malcom.

“Every morning, Walton County and surrounding area residents could hear his ‘made for radio’ voice,” McMain said. “He would crack jokes, cut up on the air and do his best to brighten our day. His jovial personality carried on behind the scenes as well. Anyone who knew Julio, found him to be charismatic and helpful. I met Julio back in 2000 when I called the station and shared my idea of starting an evening sports talk show. Julio and Les Lane granted me an interview and we all hit it off immediately. While I knew very little about the radio business, Julio took me under his wing and gave me a chance with the High School Football Game Of Week as the color commentator. Over the next few months, he set some goals and within a year, I had my talk show. There is no other station in Georgia where I could have had this opportunity, but thanks to Julio, he made it happen. After my radio stint, Julio and I remained friends. He welcomed me back many times as a guest contributor and I always enjoyed visiting the remote broadcasts the he and Les did together. I can only imagine Julio in heaven as we speak, keeping the angels laughing and looking to brighten somebody’s day. Rest in peace my friend.”

Memories of Malcom were shared during Monday morning’s broadcast on WMOQ. Ben Bridges spoke of how much Malcom believed in high school sports and the importance of having live Friday night games.

Malcom’s voice was still being heard Monday as his ads for local businesses were played.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

