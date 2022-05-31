Pottery garden gnome workshop and Cyanotype ‘sun printing’ workshop at Monroe-Walton Art Center this Saturday

Pottery Garden Gnome Workshop

Saturday, June 4 at 11 am or 2 pm

​Handbuild and glaze a garden gnome with Rebecca!

$25

Two class times: 11 am – 1 pm — or — 2 pm – 4 pm

Drop in at 11 am or 2 pm – no pre-registration needed!

All ages welcome – littles will need their parent’s help.

Your gnome will be ready in two weeks.

Cyanotype (“sun printing”) Workshop

Saturday, June 4, 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M

Instructor: Kamden Ecker

MORE INFO HERE

REGISTER & PAY HERE by June 2

In this workshop, you will create your own cyanotype from already prepared paper. Additionally, you will learn how to mix the special chemicals that you will paint onto paper, which you will take home to create another cyanotype outside of the workshop! Aside from composing the cyanotypes, you will also learn a little bit of history regarding this technique, which is one of the oldest printing processes in photography.

For adults and teenagers sixteen and up.