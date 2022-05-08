Preliminary Plat Review for River Pointe subdivision and rezone for 0 Double Springs Road back on the Monroe City Council Agenda

The Monroe City Council has the Preliminary Plat Review for River Pointe back on the agenda for its May 2022 meeting. Also on the agenda is a rezone for property at 0 Double Springs Road that will facilitate the development of a residential subdivision of 141 homes. Both of these proposals have been on several of the city’s agendas and the subject of community meetings since last year and have been tabled more than once.

Click or tap on the link for details on the Preliminary Plat Review for River Pointe and on this line for details on the rezone for the property at 0 Double Springs Road.

The May 2022 meeting of the Monroe City Council is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Monroe City Hall located at 215 N City Hall in Monroe. The public is invited to attend. If you can’t attend, the meeting can be viewed on the city’s Youtube channel at this link or watched on the public access channel on TV.

The full agenda follows:

I. CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD

1. Invocation

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Consent Agenda

a. April 12, 2022 Council Minutes

b. April 12, 2022 Executive Session Minutes

c. March 15, 2022 Planning Commission Minutes

d. March 22, 2022 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

e. March 10, 2022 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

f. March 18, 2022 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

g. March 10, 2022 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes



II. PUBLIC FORUM

1. Public Presentations

a. Municipal Clerks Week Proclamation

2. Public Comments



III. BUSINESS ITEMS

1. City Administrator Update

2. Assistant City Administrator Update

3. Department Requests

a. Public Works: Emergency Purchase – Guardrails for New Scales

b. Public Works: Purchase – Mini Rear Loader Garbage Truck



IV. OLD BUSINESS

1. Preliminary Plat Review – River Pointe

2. Conditional Use – 700 Breedlove Drive



V. NEW BUSINESS

1. Public Hearings

a. Variance – 730 Highway 138

b. Rezone – 0 Double Springs Church Road

c. Historic Preservation Commission Appeal – 506 East Church Street

2. New Business

a. Variance – 730 Highway 138

b. Rezone – 0 Double Springs Church Road

c. Preliminary Plat Approval – 0 Double Springs Church Road – Rowell-Still Family Partnership

d. Resolution – 2022 Budget Amendments

e. Appointments – Airport Advisory Committee

f. Town Green Bid Award

g. Historic Preservation Commission Appeal – 506 East Church Street

h. 2022 Redistricting



VI. DISTRICT ITEMS

1. District Items

2. Mayoral Update



VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

1. Personnel Issue (s)

2. Legal Issue (s)



VIII. ADJOURN



IX. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION

1. Monthly Airport Report

2. Monthly Central Services Report

3. Monthly Code Report

4. Monthly Downtown Development Report

5. Monthly Electric & Telecom Report

6. Monthly Finance Report

7. Monthly Fire Report

8. Monthly Parks Report

9. Monthly Police Report

10. Monthly Solid Waste Report

11. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

12. Monthly Water, Sewer, & Gas Report