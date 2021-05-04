Presentation of plans for Monroe Downtown Green on City Council Agenda Tuesday

There will be a presentation of plans for the Monroe Downtown Green on the agenda for the May City Council work session and Called Meeting on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at City Hall, located on N. Broad Street. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.

I. CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD

1. Roll Call

2. City Administrator Update

3. Central Services Update

II. COMMITTEE INFORMATION

1. Finance

a. Monthly Finance Report

b. Approval – 2021 Wellness Plan

2. Airport

a. Monthly Airport Report

3. Public Works

a. Monthly Solid Waste Report

b. Odorization Control System – Transfer Station

c. Fence Extension – Transfer Station

d. Exterior Repair and Cleaning – Transfer Station

e. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

4. Utilities

a. Monthly Electric & Telecom Report

b. Monthly Water, Sewer, & Gas Report

c. Approval – Carwood Drive Gas Main Replacement

d. Approval – Purchase of 2021 Ford F-450 Truck

5. Public Safety

a. Monthly Fire Report

b. Monthly Police Report

c. Red Speed Presentation

d. Purchase – Police Department Furniture

e. Purchase – Police Radios

6. Planning & Code

a. Monthly Code Report

b. Master Plan Design Services – Old Walton Plaza Shopping Center

7. Economic Development

a. Monthly Economic Development Report

8. Parks

a. Monthly Parks Report

b. Presentation of the Downtown Green Plan and Request for Authorization to Pursue Funding

III. ITEMS OF DISCUSSION

1. Public Hearing Variance – 803 East Spring Street

2. Public Hearing Rezone – 961 Good Hope Road

3. Application – Beer & Wine On-Premise Consumption – Your Pie

4. Application – Spirituous Liquors and Beer & Wine On-Premise Consumption – Tacos N Beer Bar and Grill

5. Walton Plaza Facility Exterior and Roof Renovation – Remaining Buildings

6. Downtown Development Authority Intergovernmental Agreement

7. Resolution – Budget Amendment for Planning & Code RFQ Project Funding