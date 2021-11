In the only contested race in the Social Circle municipal elections, Incumbent Councilwoman Traysa Price won re-election to another term, beating challenger Adolphus Gaither. County-wide, the Education Local Option Sales Tax was approved by the voters.

Unofficial Election results

District 1 City Council

Traysa Price (I) – 105

Adolphus Gaither – 60

Education Local Option Sales Tax

Yes – 3,863

No – 1,955