Primary Runoff Election Day dawns Tuesday

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 20, 2022) If you did not vote early last week in the Primary Election Runoffs, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 is your last opportunity to do so. You will need to vote at your regular voting precinct. At the close of business on Thursday, June 16, 1,357 Walton County residents had already early voted in person in the runoffs with 19 provisional ballots issued. In addition, 356 of the 736 absentee ballots issued had been returned and accepted.

Voters in Georgia go to the polls again Tuesday to select a nominee from candidates who did not manage to get over 50% in the General Primary. After Tuesday’s Runoff Election, the races will be set for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Midterm Elections.

In the local area, on the Republican side, US District 10 is the only nomination that will need to be decided in a runoff. With none of the eight candidates managing to get over the 50% required for the nomination, top vote getters Mike Collins with 28,736 votes (25.62%) will face off in the runoff against former president Donald Trump-backed Vernon Jones with 24,163 votes (21.54%). The winner will face the winner of the Democratic runoff in the General Election in November. The Democratic runoff is between Tabitha Johnson-Green who earned 15,819 votes (41.96%) and Jessica Allison Fore who garnered 7,256 votes (19.25%). Five candidates threw their hats into the ring for the Democratic nomination with the top two vote getters going on to Tuesday’s runoff.

Incumbent US District 10 Rep. Jody Hice (Republican) decided not to run for re-election, choosing instead to mount a challenge at the state level against Incumbent Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. He, along with the other two challengers, was unsuccessful. Raffensperger was able to beat the 50% mark to avoid a runoff, earning 611,095 (52.36% of the vote). He will go on to face the winner of the Democratic runoff between Bee Nguyen 308,814 (44.32%) and Dee Hawkins-Haigler who got 130,101 votes (18.67%).

At the state level, there are no Republican runoffs but there are a few Democrats who will have to find out on June 21 whether they get to move onto the General Midterm Elections. Republican Lieutenant Governor candidate Burt Jones managed to make it in without a runoff, earning 50.06% of the vote with 558,610 votes. His Democratic opponent in the General will be decided between Charlie Bailey, who earned 17.62% of the vote with 121,510 votes, and Kwanza Hall who earned 30.15% of the vote with 207,863 votes.

There are also Democratic runoffs between Raphael Baker and Janice Laws Robinson for Commissioner of Insurance. Baker earned 33.08% of the vote with 221,469 votes and Robinson earned 48.70% with 326,944 votes. The winner will face Incumbent Commissioner of Insurance John King who easily won the Republican General Primary with 780,088 votes (70.58%). And William “Will Boddie, Jr. will face off against Nicole Horn in the Democratic runoff for Commissioner of Labor. The winner will face Bruce Thompson who won 62.65% of the vote in the Republican Primary with 637,444 votes.

Click or tap on the relevant link below for a sample copy of the Republican or Democratic Primary Ballot.

Federal Democrat Sample Ballot

Federal Republican Sample Ballot