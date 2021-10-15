Pro-life demonstrators lined Broad Street in Monroe Sunday

An estimated 200 or so people gathered in Walton County Sunday for the Walton County Life Chain hosted by Walton County Right to Life (led by Chapter Leader Terry Queen). This year, the Monroe Life Chain stretched around the Old Courthouse and up and down Broad Street. The Pro-life demonstrators stood quietly carrying signs that read “Pray to End Abortion,” “Jesus Forgives and Heals,” “Abortion Kills Children,” Abortion Hurts Woman” and many more signs.

Photos by Paul Mullins and Sharon Swanepoel