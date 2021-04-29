Procession planned Saturday for funeral of Stone Mountain Park Public Safety Chief from Loganville

Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez is asking fellow residents to turn out to show their respect

Stone Mountain Park Public Safety Chief Ray Elliott, 61, passed away suddenly on April 16, 2021. He and his wife, Tricia, and their daughters, Megan and Morgan, have been residents of Loganville for the past 23 years and Tricia serves on the Loganville Development Authority.

Ray recently became the Chief of Stone Mountain after beginning his career in Stone Mountain Park when he was 19 years old. He has worked in public safety for the past 42 years, working for a time as helicopter co-pilot to former Chief Chuck Kelley. He served for four years in the United States Air Force from 1980 to 1984 and with Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department until his retirement in December 2008 as Battalion Chief.

With his passing, the Stone Mountain Memorial Park Board is planning to honor Chief Elliott for his service with a procession from the park to Loganville First Baptist Church as he goes to his final resting place. Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez, who serves on the Stone Mountain Memorial Park Board, is asking the citizens of Loganville to turn out on Saturday to honor this fellow resident.

Martinez said the procession will be meeting in Stone Mountain Park Yellow Daisy parking lot at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Park entrance is free to those taking part in the procession. It will leave at 11:30 a.m. through Stone Mountain Freeway and Highway 78 and is expected to arrive at Loganville First Baptist Church at Tom Brewer Road at 12- 12:10 p.m. A Loganville Fire Department ladder arch with the American flag will greet the procession on Tom Brewer as it proceeds to the funeral service.

“Several police agencies will take part in the procession. I’m encouraging citizens to line Highway 78 or gather at the Loganville Police Department parking lot, which is in front of the church, to show support for Chief Ray Elliott and the family,” Martinez said.