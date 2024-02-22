Project to collect donated prom dresses in Monroe for upcoming MAHS and WGHS prom

Dresses and accessories can be delivered to Monroe First Methodist Church in Monroe Thursday and Friday this week

Monroe First Methodist Church, MFM RE+FLOW Fitness Class, in partnership with the Debutantes of Monroe, Monroe Junior Service League and Faith in Serving Humanity have joined up to ensure that all young girls in the community have a beautiful prom dress and all the accessories to attend prom this year.

“Prom shouldn’t be a financial burden, but it is. Dress prices are soaring and I know how it feels to want that perfect dress. Some of you may not know that feeling, but for those that do, you know it’s not a good one. This is just one of the many reasons that I started The Prom Dress Project,” Dawn Young of MFMC RE+FLOW Fitness Class said in explaining the project, going on to say “Mamas…if your daughter has a current style Prom appropriate dress(es), shoes, purses, or jewelry that you can donate, WE NEED THEM AND THANK YOU!”

The dresses are for girls who will be attending the Monroe Area High School or Walnut Grove High School proms. MAHS 2024 prom is from 6:30 – 10 p.m. on April 12 at The Factory at Walton Mill. The theme is Arabian Nights. WGHS will have their prom from 7 – 11 p.m. on April 27 at the Towers at Snows Mill.

Drop off days are Thursday (2/22) and Friday (2/23)!! You can drop off at MFMC from 9 – 11 a.m. and 4 – 6 p.m. both days. Collection points will be in the Fellowship Hall at Monroe First Methodist – 400 South Broad St. If you will turn down Alcovy St, and then make a left on the road right behind the parking lot, turn on the first let (its the closed street next to the parking lot) you will see the sign at the covered walkway for the entrance.

They ask that ALL donations of any item be CURRENT, and teenage appropriate! Saturday will be try on day for those girls identified by FISH who may benefit by the program.

They are also seeking donations for a total of about $1500 (most of this if for one time items that won’t need to be purchased again). If you want to make a one time tax deductible monetary donation you can go to https://www.monroefirst.church – click Give-Give Online-One Time Donation…..VERY IMPORTANT – after you type your first name put PDP for Prom Dress Project, ex: Dawn PDP.

