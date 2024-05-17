Prominent attorney joins Atkinson Ferguson, LLC

ATKINSON FERGUSON, LLC is pleased to announce that well-known litigator Mike Malcom has joined the firm as a partner.

Mike has more than thirty (30) years of experience in all aspects of litigation. Over the years, Mike’s primary focus of practice has been in the areas of personal injury, car or truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, brain injuries and general litigation.

Mike Malcom

Mike has extensive trial experience as well as a background in assisting clients with resolving matters through alternative dispute resolution. He also has experience in representing several local governments in Walton County and numerous businesses and organizations.

“I have always adhered to the principle that people deserve the opportunity to pursue justice when they have been wronged.” Malcom said. Malcom noted, “I am very excited to be starting this new chapter in my career and look forward to continuing to aggressively represent the interests of people in this community and state.

“We are excited to welcome Mike to the firm,” said Managing Partner Chris Atkinson. “He is a well-respected litigator, a great friend, and he is an outstanding addition to our team. We are thrilled to have his skill set and experience in expanding our litigation practice.”

Before joining Atkinson Ferguson, Mike served as partner with Preston & Malcom, P.C., where he represented the interests of individuals and families who were impacted by harm caused by others. Prior to that, Mike was a partner of the Atlanta law firm of Mabry & McClelland, LLP, where he focused his practice on the representation of corporations and insurance companies, in all areas of civil litigation. With a detailed understanding of the insurance industry and how insurance companies operate, Mike provides knowledgeable legal guidance in a variety of personal injury and litigation matters. With a strong reputation throughout the legal field, Mike is a trusted source of counsel and litigation representation.

Atkinson Ferguson, LLC provides counsel in all aspects of litigation, transactional matters, local government representation, business disputes and general corporate representation. Atkinson Ferguson serves clients not only locally but across Georgia and the Southeastern United States. Atkinson Ferguson has been recognized in 2023 and 2024 among the Bulldog 100 fastest growing businesses owned by University of Georgia graduates.

For additional information on the law firm, go to www.atkinsonferguson.com.

