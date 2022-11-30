Proposed changes to SR 316 and SR 211 in Barrow County open for comment

Graphic courtesy of the Georgia Department of Transportation

BARROW COUNTY, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) requests public comment for proposed design changes on the State Route (SR) 316 at SR 211/Bethlehem Road (PI No. 0010352) and SR 316 at Barber Creek Road (PI No. 0013910) projects in Barrow County.

Georgia DOT posted updated information related to each project at https://transformingsr316-gdot.hub.arcgis.com. Scroll down to the “Announcements” section of the Transforming 316 homepage to view new project handouts, concept displays, and visualization videos updated since the virtual Public Information Open House (PIOH) earlier this year.

“Georgia DOT has revised the proposed project design since it was presented to stakeholders and the public in April 2022,” said Georgia DOT Project Manager Iheanachor “Achor” Njoku. “To keep critical transportation infrastructure improvements on track, Georgia DOT is offering the public the opportunity to virtually engage and provide feedback on the latest design concept for the proposed project. We encourage the public to visit the website to learn more about the proposed design changes for these interchange improvement projects and participate in the comment period.”

Proposed Changes since April 2022 Public Outreach:PI No. 0010352:The proposed Statham Drive extension to Bethlehem Road has been removed.PI No. 0013910:The proposed grade-separated, diamond interchange at Barber Creek Road will now include a single-lane roundabout at the top of the entrance/exit ramps.Ventura Street access to Barber Creek Road would be removed and dead ended with a cul-de-sac. Public comments can be accepted during the virtual PIOH and until December 22, 2022, by:Leaving a comment in the comment section of the virtual PIOH site.Emailing your comments to P3Division@dot.ga.gov.Call the project hotline at (404) 631-1733 to leave a message with your comment.Submitting written comments to the following address:Georgia Department of TransportationAttention: Eric Duff, State Environmental Administrator

600 West Peachtree Street, NE – 16th Floor Atlanta, Ga., 30308To learn more about the proposed projects and to provide input, visit https://transformingsr316- gdot.hub.arcgis.com.

