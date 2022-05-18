Proposed SR 316 Interchange and Roundabout Project now open for public comment

Georgia DOT to host a virtual Public Information Open House on proposed SR 8/SR 316/US 29 at Jimmy Daniel Road Interchange Project

OCONEE COUNTY, GA – (May 17, 2022) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is seeking public comment on the proposed State Route (SR) 8/SR 316/United States (US) 29 at Jimmy Daniel Road Interchange Project in Oconee County. Georgia DOT will be hosting a virtual Public Information Open House (PIOH) by posting information related to the proposed project on the project website at https://transformingsr316-gdot.hub.arcgis.com

Click or tap on the photo above to visit the project webpage.



“Georgia DOT has released the project’s concept design. To keep critical transportation infrastructure improvements on track, Georgia DOT is offering the public the opportunity to virtually engage and submit comments on the project,” said Georgia DOT Project Manager Iheanachor “Achor” Njoku. “We encourage the public to visit the website to learn more about the proposed improvements at SR 8/SR 316/US 29 at Jimmy Daniel Road and participate in the comment period. These improvements strive to reduce the frequency and severity of crashes while reducing congestion and improving mobility. The proposed improvements to this important regional roadway also seek to accommodate anticipated growth in the area and support economic development.”Proposed improvements include:

Remove the existing signalized, at-grade crossing at SR 8/SR 316/US 29 and Jimmy Daniel Road.

Create a grade-separated diamond interchange with a single-lane roundabout to be constructed at the SR 8/SR 316/US 29 eastbound and westbound ramp intersections with Jimmy Daniel Road.

Additionally, Georgia DOT will host a live virtual presentation and Q&A session on May 26, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Interested parties may join the virtual event by visiting https://transformingsr316-gdot.hub.arcgis.com. A recording of the presentation will be uploaded to the project website after the meeting.Public comments will be accepted until June 10, 2022, by:

Leaving a comment in the comment section of the virtual PIOH site. Emailing your comments to P3Division@dot.ga.gov. Call the project hotline at (404) 631-1733 to leave a message with your comment. Submitting written comments to the following address:

Georgia Department of Transportation

Attention: Eric Duff, State Environmental Administrator,

600 West Peachtree Street, NE – 16th Floor, Atlanta, Ga., 30308.

To learn more about the proposed project and to provide input, visit the project website at https://transformingsr316-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.