Prospective Ride Gwinnett passengers can learn about the new bus service at an in-person or virtual meeting

Ride Gwinnett has provided commuter express bus, local bus, and paratransit service as part of the department mission to “enhance quality of life by facilitating the mobility of people and goods safely and efficiently” since 2001. Formerly known as Gwinnett County Transit, the new Ride Gwinnett brand was introduced this year.

Ride Gwinnett is hitting the road with three new local routes and two microtransit zones.

The three local transit routes will service new areas in Snellville, Stone Mountain, Buford, and Suwanee and provide extended coverage in Lawrenceville, Lilburn, and Duluth. New service also includes microtransit, which will allow residents to request Ride Gwinnett from a mobile application and go to their destination within the zones of Snellville and Lawrenceville.

Residents are invited to learn about the new transit services and share their feedback during an in-person or virtual meeting as follows:

Thursday, February 9 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm – Lilburn Activity Building, 788 Hillcrest Road, Lilburn

Lilburn Activity Building, 788 Hillcrest Road, Lilburn Saturday, February 11 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm – Mountain Park Activity Building , 1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

Mountain Park Activity Building 1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain Thursday, February 16 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm – Rhodes Jordan Park Community Recreation Center, 100 East Crogan Street, Lawrenceville

Rhodes Jordan Park Community Recreation Center, 100 East Crogan Street, Lawrenceville Thursday, February 23 from 1:30pm to 3:00pm – Virtual

Virtual Tuesday, March 7 from 5:30pm to 7:00pm – Virtual

Ride Gwinnett Customer Service is available at 770.822.5010 on Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.